Macron, Albanese discuss future France-Australia relations

Paris, July 2 French President Emmanuel Macron met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the future ties between the two countries after the submarine row.

The French presidential palace, the Elysee, on Friday said Macron and Albanese reaffirmed their commitment to build a "closer and stronger bilateral relationship based on mutual trust and respect".

"The new Australia position, proactive, ambitious, offers us an opportunity to move forward together on new projects within the framework of initiatives launched these recent years," the French President said.

For his part, the Australian Prime Minister noted that his visit "represents a new start for our countries' relationship".

"Australia's relationship with France matters. Trust, respect and honesty matter. This is how I will approach my relations," he said.

In response, Macron said to the press that "we will speak about the future, not the past".

The relationship between Australia and France deteriorated when Australia in 2021 cancelled a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with French-owned shipbuilder Naval Group, Xinhua news agency reported.

