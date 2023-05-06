Madhya Pradesh: Former BJP minister Deepak Joshi joins Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 6 : Senior Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Deepak Joshi on Saturday joined the Congress party ahead of the State Assembly elections slated later this year.

Joshi joined the Congress party in the presence of Former Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath at Congress headquarters in the State capital Bhopal.

Joshi arrived at the Congress office carrying a framed photograph of his father, Kailash Joshi, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

