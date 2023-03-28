Madras HC dismisses petition challenging AIADMK general council meet

Chennai, March 28 The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed all petitions challenging the general council resolutions of the AIADMK filed by the O. Panneerselvam (OPS) faction. The verdict gives the party interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) big relief.

The court also rejected interim applications by Panneerselvam and his aides, Manoj Pandian, R. Vaithalingam and J.C.D. Prabhakar against the AIADMK general council meeting of July 11, 2022.

The court also rejected the plea by the OPS faction to prevent the general secretary elections of the party.

Single bench judge, Justice Kumaresh Babu passed the verdict and dismissed all the petitions challenging the July 11, 2022 resolutions of the AIADMK general council meeting that made Palaniswami the interim general secretary of the party.

