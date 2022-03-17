Madras HC orders removal of govt pleader due to pending criminal case

Chennai, March 17 The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court ordered the removal of a Government pleader in Periyakulam district munsiff court in Theni district owing to pending criminal case against him.

An advocate practicing in the Madurai bench of Madras High court A.M. Raju had filed a complaint before the court that a criminal case against Government pleader, S.P.M Ariff Rahuman, along with his mother and wife, was still pending in the Theni district court.

Ariff, who was appointed for the post of government pleader after the DMK government came to power in October 2021, had suppressed the fact about the criminal case against him and got police clearance for the posting.

Following the complaint by advocate Raju, Justice Subramanian of the Madurai Bench of Madras High court ordered the Theni district magistrate to conduct an inquiry on the pending criminal case against the government pleader. The district magistrate after inquiry reported that the case against Ariff was neither disposed of nor had he taken a bail.

The report also said that the local police had inquired about the case in a baised manner and deleted his name from the charge sheet without any proper legal procedures or valid reasons.

Justice Subramanian after studying the report said that the police had colluded with the government pleader and made an attempt to cover the misdeeds of the pleader. The court also said that even for small jobs in the state government police conduct inquiries on the antecedents of the person and his deeds but in this case, it was clear that there was no such inquiry.

