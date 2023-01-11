Magadh University students try to stop Governor's convoy

Patna, Jan 11 Students of Magadh University, protesting against the academic sessions being late and it being unable to hold examinations, tried to stop the convoy of Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan in Gandhi Maidan area here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred outside Bapu Sabhagar, where the Governor came to attend the convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University there.

While he was returning, the students who were waiting outside, ran towards his convoy and tried to stop it.

Police personnel present at the place immediately ran towards the students and overpowered them. The students claimed that they want to meet the Governor to request him to regularise the academic sessions as he is the Chancellor of all state universities.

The students further claimed that they had met Education Minister Chandrashekher Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and other ministers but with no result.

