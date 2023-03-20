Maharashtra: Nana Patole's warning to BJP, says country will be "infuriated" if Rahul Gandhi is harmed in any way

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Monday hit out at the central government, saying if Rahul Gandhi is harmed in any way, the party will take to the streets.

"If Rahul Gandhi is harmed in any way, Congress will come to the streets and the country will be infuriated. This government, which calls itself Shaktivan, will also start shaking," Patole said on Monday.

Patole further said that Rahul is not merely a media leader, but a leader of the public.

"Rahul Gandhi is the hero of the people and he will come to power," he added.

On Sunday, Delhi Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda arrived at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over a notice served to him by the police to seek information on the alleged sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Talking to the media, Hooda said, "We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on January 30 that he met several women during the Yatra and they told him that they had been raped. We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims".

However, according to the sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has submitted a preliminary reply to Delhi Police in connection with a notice served to him.

In his reply to the Delhi Police, according to the source, Rahul stated that he would give a detailed answer in the next 8-10 days.

"In his 4-page reply to police, he reportedly asked if any other leader from the ruling party who had carried out such a campaign (Bharat Jodo Yatra) was ever asked similar questions as asked from him," the source said.

He further said that Rahul Gandhi in his preliminary reply to Delhi Police also stated that he hoped that this police action had nothing to do with the stand he took in Parliament and outside on various issues including the Ad case.

