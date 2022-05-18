Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools priority area: Gehlot

Jaipur, May 18 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said it is the priority of the state government to recruit teachers and make infrastructural development of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools.

Gehlot said this while addressing the review meeting of the school education department at his official residence.

Till now, 749 Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools have been set up to provide quality education in English medium to the students of the state.

A total of 2,000 Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools are being set up in the villages and cities of Rajasthan as per the budget announcement of 2022-23.

Enrollment of students in the schools in the state has crossed 98.5 lakh, the highest ever till now.

The Chief Minister directed that the enrollment should cross more than 1 crore by organising 'Praveshotsav' in a planned manner for the forthcoming session.

It was informed in the meeting that pre-primary classes in Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools functioning in all the districts of the state.

Gehlot said the process of recruitment of 10,000 English medium teachers should be completed in a time-bound manner so that students in the rural areas get the full benefit of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma directed the officers to work on mission mode to start Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools from July 1, and make extensive publicity about these schools.

Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Pawan Kumar Goyal said that Rajasthan has got 1+ ranking in the Performance Grading Index of the Ministry of Education.

