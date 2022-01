Mamata is on path of constant, needless confrontation: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 7 Hitting back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP said on Friday that she is on a path of constant and needless confrontation.

During the virtual inauguration of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on Friday, Banerjee claimed that the state government had already inaugurated the campus of the hospital which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was launching.

BJP in-charge for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, said, "Mamata Banerjee is incorrigible. Notwithstanding the fact that she is on a path of constant, needless confrontation, she must realise that inaugurating a building as Covid facility is not the same as inaugurating a cancer facility in a hospital. Imagine what Bengal has to suffer."

"Banerjee has no regard for details, and comes unprepared for meetings with the Prime Minister. She refers to mortality as comorbidity and thinks she is making an intelligent point. Similarly, Bengal has all the vaccines it needs to inoculate the people, but it has failed spectacularly to do so," Malviya added.

In a series of tweets, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said, "Guilefully articulating the emergency usage of an under-construction facility as safe home during the second wave of Covid, to discredit the formal inauguration of the most advanced fully-equipped cancer facility of Eastern India is a deliberate attempt to mislead the people of West Bengal."

"Not only you disparaged intentionally, trying to conceal the fact that the Central government has provided 75 per cent of the funds, i.e., Rs 400 crore, but also belittled the Federal Polity of India and stained the sanctity of a solemn occasion. How unfortunate," the BJP leader tweeted.

The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 540 crore, out of which around Rs 400 crore has been provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government, in a ratio of 75:25.

The campus is a 460-bed comprehensive cancer centre with cutting edge infrastructure for diagnosis, staging, treatment and care.

