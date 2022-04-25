Mamata should send fact-finding team to Malda to probe how children were injured: BJP

New Delhi, April 25 The BJP on Monday urged the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to send a fact finding team of TMC to Malda to investigate how five children were injured while playing.

Five children in Malda's Kalichak were injured while they mistook crude bombs for balls. The BJP also alleged that this (bomb making) is the only industry flourishing under TMC rule in West Bengal.

In a tweet West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya said: "Mamata Banerjee should send a fact finding team of TMC representatives to Malda's Kaliachak, to investigate how five children were injured while playing, when they mistook crude bombs for balls. Imagine the tragic state of affairs in West Bengal. It can't be allowed to continue.

"West Bengal BJP president Dr Sukanta Majumder tweeted: "Bomb blasts in children's hands in Malda, West Bengal. 5 Children were injured when they spotted a ball-like object which was a bomb & it exploded. This is the only industry flourishing under TMC rule in Bengal."

Recently, TMC announced a visit of party delegation on Sunday to Prayagraj where a family of five was found murdered on Saturday. This is the first party from outside Uttar Pradesh to visit the site of crime. The TMC delegation to Prayagraj comprises Dola Sen, Mamata Bala Thakur, Saket Gokhale, Uma Soren and Lalitesh Tripathi.

The TMC also announced the visit of a delegation of Jahangirpuri in the national capital where communal clashes broke out during Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

