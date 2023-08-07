Manipur : Hundreds of Meitei women stage protest against Assam Rifles

Imphal, Aug 7 The Meira Paibi, an organisation of Meitei women, on Monday staged protests against Assam Rifles in five districts of the Manipur Valley, alleging that the para-military force had "unleashed atrocities" on the Meitei people.

Hundreds of women carrying placards and banners held demonstrations throughout the day, demanding withdrawal of the Assam Rifles from the five valley districts -- Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Meira Paibi, which literally means 'women torch bearers', earlier also organised agitations against the Assam Rifles.

The protectors blockaded various important highways and junctions.

A Meira Paibi leader said that they organised these protest demonstrations as the Assam Rifles is "continuously brutally torturing and harassing the innocent people, including elderly men and women".

"We have many instances that the Assam Rifles is biased and is targeting the Meiteis instead of taking actions against the militants and attackers," the leader told the media in Imphal.

