Manipur sexual assault: DMK women’s wing to hold protest march on July 23

Chennai, July 22 Women's wing of ruling DMK will hold a protest march on July 23 against sexual assault and rape of the two tribal women in Manipur, who were paraded naked by a mob allegedly belonging to a rival tribal group.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, deputy general secretary of the DMK and sister of Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the protest march at Valluvar kottam in Chennai on July 23.

The DMK women’s wing will conduct protest marches in all district headquarters on July 24.

The ruling DMK in a statement charged the BJP government at the Centre for the failure to maintain law and order in the state of Manipur.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin had charged the Central government on the escalating violence in Manipur and the DMK as a political party has also come out strongly over the issue n the state.

