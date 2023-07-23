Manipur sexual assault: TNCC to hold protest on June 26

Chennai, July 23 The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will hold a protest meeting on June 26 over the Manipur sexual assault across all the assembly constituencies of the state.

The state Congress leadership has condemned the Manipur government’s failure to act against the culprits involved in the sexual assault on two tribal women.

TNCC state president, K.S. Alagiri in a statement on Sunday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not prepared to give an explanation on the Manipur incident in parliament and is disrespecting it.

The Congress leader also said that the opposition was seeking for imposing President’s rule in Manipur. It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress had on Saturday conducted protests in Chennai on Saturday condemning the Manipur sexual assault case. The Mahila Congress also called for the dismissal of the Manipur government and to enforce President’s rule in the state.

