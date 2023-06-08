'Manipur situation not to impact India's Act East Policy': Jaishankar

New Delhi, June 8 Ethnic conflicts in Manipur are an internal issue of the country and will have no impact on India's "Act East Policy", External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Terming the "Act East Policy" a success in terms of investment, security and connectivity, the minister told mediapersons that the situation in Manipur, where hundreds have been killed due to violent conflict between Meiteis and Kukis since the last one month, is an internal issue and has no bearing on the policy aimed at enhancing relations with south-east Asian nations.

"The situation in Manipur will ameliorate but it is an internal issue, which cannot be compared to the Act East Policy," he said.

