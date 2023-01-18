Manpreet Singh Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

Hours after resigning from the Congress, Punjab leader Manpreet Singh Badal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goel and BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday.

Manpreet Singh Badal earlier on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party and alleged that the Punjab unit of the Congress supported "factionalism."

Nephew of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Manpreet started his political career in 1995 by winning the Gidderbaha bye-election.

In his almost three-decade-long political career, it is the fourth party Manpreet joins. He had differences with Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Manpreet Badal while addressing the media said, "It's a saying in Punjabi that 'main aaya bjp office mein aapne mujhe hatho pe nahi aankho pe bitha lia'. I have been in politics for 30 years. A few days ago I met a tiger who was HM of India, he told me that Punjab has been attacked 400 times. His statement that 'we will do everything for Punjab' touched me and I am always concerned for Punjab and the future of Punjab."

In a letter addressed to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Manpreet Badal wrote that a coterie of men in Delhi is running the affairs in Punjab and this has only increased factionalism. Manpreet wrote that the way the Congress party has conducted its affairs and taken decisions, especially with regard to Punjab, has been disappointing.

BJP is constantly giving shocks to the Congress party in Punjab. About a dozen Congress leaders including Captain Amarinder Singh, and Sunil Jakhar had joined BJP. Now another big blow has been given in the form of Manpreet Badal quitting the Congress.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor