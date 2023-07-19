Mayawati reiterates her decision to go it alone in LS polls

Lucknow, July 19 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has said that her party would neither go with the 26-member INDIA alliance nor the 39-member NDA alliance.

She said that she would maintain equal distance from both the formations and contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on her own.

"As the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner, our preparations are going in full swing and we are also holding meetings across the country," she said in a video statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor