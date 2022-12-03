MCD polls: 68 model polling stations, 68 'pink booths' set up

New Delhi, Dec 3 Ahead of the MCD polls, a total of 68 model polling stations and a similar number of 'pink booths' have been set up to provide a quality experience to the voters, officials said on Saturday.

Around 1.45 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The polls will be held for 250 wards of the civic body, in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray.

The model polling stations will have amenities like the waiting areas and lounge for the voters.

The model polling stations will also distribute candies and toffees among waiting voters along with selfie booth. Civil defence volunteers have been deployed to assist the Persons with Disability and the senior citizens.

The Pink booths will be managed by all female staff at the polling stations which will have feeding rooms for lactating mothers along with creche facilities for small kids accompanying the voters. The booths will have also swings for kids and selfie points.

The areas where these special booths have been set up includes Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Mubarakpur Dabas, Pitam Pura, Maujpur, Tukhmirpur, Green Park Extension, Jafrabad (Zeenat Mahal), Malviya Nagar, Neb Sarai, JNU, Dakshinpuri, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Najafgarh, Mayur Vihar, Dwarka, Priyadarshini Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Janak Puri, Rajgarh Colony, Keshav Puram, RK Puram, Prasad Nagar, Dilshad Garden, etc.

A total of 13,638 polling stations have seen set up across the national capital.

