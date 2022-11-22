MCD polls: BJP campaign on Nov 27 to reach out to 1cr voters

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a massive public relation campaign on November 27 ahead of the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections during which at least one lakh BJP workers will reach out to more than one crore voters in the national capital.

Delhi unit BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday said at least 10 prominent central leaders, chief ministers, MPs and MLAs of many states will also participate in the mass public relation campaign.

Gupta said that on November 27, the party workers are going to reach out to every house in Delhi.

The programme will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., he said, adding the preparations are "almost complete".

Gupta further said the party's campaign was underway in an organised manner, and "all the candidates are getting huge support from the general public".

"Now, the party is laying emphasis on meetings and direct public relations," he said.

"The corporation has done a lot of work in the last five years. We have improved the condition of more than 5,000 parks, corporation schools have also been rejuvenated. Four waste to energy plants have been set up in Delhi.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have started giving flats to slum dwellers. As many as 3,024 flats have been given in Govindpuri while 17,000 other flats are ready. We will speed it up as soon as we are back again in the corporation," he added.

Co-incidentally, Prime Minister's "Mann Ki Baat" programme is also on Sunday (November 27).

As part of the campaigning process, the BJP took out road shows at 14 places in Delhi last Sunday in which many leaders including party's president J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi participated had participated, Gupta said, adding "the event was hugely successful".

The MCD election in 250 seats is scheduled for December 4. The votes would be counted on December 7.

