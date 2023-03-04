Meghalaya: 'Our MLAs are with party', says HSPDP chief K.P. Pangniang

By Tanuj Dhar

Guwahati, March 4 Meghalaya has witnessed a twist after the National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma staked claim to form a new government with the support of the BJP, Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) MLAs, and two Independents.



However, the HSPDP claimed that it had not authorised the MLAs to tender support to Sangma, and the party has already issued a statement to withdraw the support.

The NPP, on the other hand, is saying that MLAs have given letters of support and they have the numbers to form the government. In the midst of this chaotic situation, HSPDP president K.P. Pangniang spoke exclusively to .

Here are the excerpts:

: Have you withdrawn support from NPP?

Pangniang: We never decided to support the NPP. We have not even taken a decision to support an alliance A or B in Meghalaya.

: But your MLAs have already tendered support to Conrad Sangma's party...

Pangniang: Look, we could not sit with the MLAs and other party members after the results were announced. We want to sit down with all stakeholders to have a detailed discussion. Then can we announce our support for an alliance government in the state.

: Do you think the two MLAs will abide by your decision?

Pangniang: The party is the supreme authority. MLAs will always follow the party's top brass' decision, I believe.

: But two MLAs could not be reached for the whole day. Could you contact them?

Pangniang: Yes... I could contact both of them. They are with the party.

: Are you looking to teaming up with Congress, Trinamool Congress and other parties to keep the NPP out of power?

Pangniang: I have told you earlier that we have not decided which alliance to join. Only after a detailed discussion with party members and MLAs will a decision be taken in this regard.

: But withdrawing support from NPP indicates that you have already moved towards the Opposition's corner...

Pangniang: You are not understanding our emotions. Firstly, these types of decisions are generally taken at the party level. MLAs cannot decide on their own. Secondly, we have to think about what the people want who voted for us in the recently concluded polls. Considering all factors, a decision to forge an alliance with any party can be made.

: When will you announce that decision?

