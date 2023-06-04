Mehbooba Mufti gets passport after 3 years

Srinagar, June 4 Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti was issued a passport after three years.

Mehbooba confirmed to reporters that she has got the passport from the passport officer.

It must be recalled that the Delhi high court had asked the passport authorities in March to decide within three months the issuance of travel documents to Mehbooba.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor