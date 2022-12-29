Mining minister a land mafia, remove him from post: Cong MLA to Raj CM

Jaipur, Dec 29 Senior Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Sangod and former minister Bharat Singh Kundanpur has shot another letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding the removal of the mining minister and threatening to stage a protest at the start of the new year.

While extending New Year greetings to CM Gehlot, Bharat Singh said in his letter, "The corrupt mining minister is a land mafia, remove him from his post".

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Alwar, local leaders had raised the issue of illegal mining on which CM Gehlot reportedly told Rahul Gandhi that illegal mining was a disease as there were big mafias involved. "Even deputing IG here did not help us in attaining the success," Gehlot had said.

Without naming anyone, Bharat Singh wrote in the letter, "

He further said, "While writing the letter, I have understood that he is under your protection. Your slogan of corruption is hollow as this minister is 100 per cent corrupt. I am sure to hit the road against corruption in the new year (2023)," said Singh in his letter.

Bharat Singh has been raising his voice against illegal mining for a long time and has written many letters to the CM in this matter. Recently on November 28, he targeted the State's Mining Minister and held him responsible for the death of two people due to electrocution in Simlia police station area without taking his name in a press conference.

Accusing the Mining Minister of illegal mining, Bharat Singh had said that "the Mining Minister should resign immediately. The government should also take his resignation."

BJP State President Dr. Satish Poonia, while asking questions to Rahul Gandhi, sought the answer to Bharat Singh's question.

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena also quipped that "the MLAs were tired of writing letters but the government does not listen to them".

