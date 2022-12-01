MLA poaching case: Telangana High Court adjourns hearing till December 6

Telangana High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing for December 6 of the writ petition by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to transfer the alleged poaching of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs case from the police to CBI.

BJP spokesperson and Advocate Rachana Reddy said that the party seeks an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) enquiry comprising not just the Telangana police but also other independent bodies including a sitting High Court judge or to transfer the entire case to CBI.

"The honourable High Court today started with its hearing on the matter relating to the BJP seeking an independent SIT enquiry comprising of not just the Telangana police but also other independent bodies including a sitting High Court judge or to transfer the entire case to CBI. This is because of the lack of transparency. The biased investigation process was created by the Telangana Chief Minister," Rachana Reddy said while talking to ANI.

Reddy also accused the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of tarnishing the BJP's image in the national media.

"The CM had broadcasted the entire evidence on live television during his press meet. This is to besmirch and tarnish the BJP's image and to defame it amongst the people and in the national media," she further said.

She also added that the accused and BJP submitted their hearings to the court on Wednesday.

"BJP stressed the lack of transparency and the conspiracy by Telangana CM against the BJP without any evidence. The remaining part of the investigation is adjourned to December 6. The judge will hear the reply arguments and rebuttal arguments, wrap up the hearing and reserve the judgement on December 6," she said.

Earlier, KCR released the said video while reacting to the incident that took place on October 26.

"There are troubling situations in the country. Democracy is being killed in the country. I speak with great pain. I can't believe that such evil can exist. Unemployment has increased. The value of the rupee has fallen. The BJP has destroyed the country in all fields," KCR had said in a conversation with media persons.

KCR had also accused BJP of destroying all systems in the country.

In the said regard, KCR asserted that a video containing elements of the conspiracy of what the BJP has done to buy the MLAs of his party has been released and added that the videos are being sent to Supreme Court judges as well as the judges of the High Court in all states and their Chief Ministers.

He appealed to everyone to save democracy stating that this is the culmination of BJP's anarchy.

Speaking about the broker, KCR had said, "Ramachandra Bharati, a broker met MLA Rohit Reddy. Then Reddy complained to us and we took it to the home ministry. One cannot lose any more governments to the BJP."

The CM had also accused Tushar Vellapalli, who contested on a BJP ticket and lost to Congress' Rahul Gandhi in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, of having spoken to TRS MLAs to assure them of the alleged defection deal.

He had said that the people who came to tempt TRS MLAs recently were not ordinary people. He said that it would be a shock to hear the things said by those who met the MLAs. These people said that they have already overthrown 8 governments in the country. They said that they are ready to overthrow some more governments.

Notably, the MLAs poaching case in Telangana took a new turn after it emerged that the KCR government had withdrawn the general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The state government issued GO on August 30, 2022, which came to light on November 4.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor