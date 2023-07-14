Modi announces finalisation of pact to allow usage of UPI in France

New Delhi, July 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India and France have agreed on usage of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mechanism and it will begin from the Eiffel Tower, which means Indian tourists can pay in rupees to visit the world famous site.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Paris on the first day of his visit to France, Modi announced that the agreement for usage of India's UPI in France has been finalised.

"The agreement for usage of India's UPI in France has been finalised. In coming days, it's usage will begin from Eiffel Tower. Soon Indian tourists with the help of mobile app will be able to make payment in rupee to visit the Eiffel Tower," the Prime Minister said amid huge applause from the diaspora.

This will mean that now Indian tourists can pay in rupee to visit the Eiffel Tower, Modi informed the gathering.

In 2022, the National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI), the umbrella organisation that offers UPI services, had signed an MoU with France's own fast and secure online payment system, called Lyra.

Modi announced the finalisation of the pact between Lyra and UPI, which makes it the first such arrangement for a European country.

