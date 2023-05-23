"Modi ji has become so arrogant..." Manish Sisodia reacts to Centre's Ordinance to control services in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 23 : Reacting to the ordinance brought by the Central-led BJP government with respect to the transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi, the former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "arrogant".

"Modi ji has become so arrogant he neither follows democracy...looking at Kejriwal ji's work...he has become arrogant...," Sisodia said after which he was taken away by the officials.

Meanwhile, AAP claimed that the former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was allegedly manhandled by the police while he was responding to the questions of media persons in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

Delhi Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi tweeted a video and wrote, "Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi police should suspend him immediately".

Delhi Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi tweeted a video and wrote, "Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi police should suspend him immediately".

Meanwhile, Sisodia's judicial custody has been extended till June 1 by Special Judge M K Nagpal. He was produced before the court after the expiry of judicial custody in an alleged Money Laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy case.

The court also directed the jail Superintendent to consider his request to provide him chair and table for study purposes. It also allowed him to have a legal meeting with his lawyer and to sign two cheques. The court further directed the jail authorities to allow him to exchange spiritual and religious books.

An application for providing a chair and table for study purposes was also moved. It was stated that Sisodia has a deep interest in reading spiritual and religious books. He requires to study books for long hours. It resulted in back pain.

On the last date of the hearing, he responded to the questions of the media and said, "The constitution was insulted...PM Modi should follow the Constitution".

Sisodia was arrested by CBI and ED in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

