Modi to visit Gujarat on Saturday

New Delhi, May 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Gujarat on Saturday during which he will address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi'.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi's will take a tour of the newly built Matushri K.D.P. Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot, after which he is slated to address a public function at the venue.

The hospital will make available high end medical equipment and provide world class healthcare facilities to the people of the region, said the PMO.

In the evening, he will address the seminar on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at the Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

The seminar will be attended by more than 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the state.

The PMO said that the cooperative sector of Gujarat has been a role model for the entire nation. There are more than 84,000 societies in the state in the sector. About 231 lakh members are associated with these societies.

In an effort to further provide farmers the means to boost productivity and help increase their income, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol, at a cost of around Rs 175 crore.

The ultra-modern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea.

