'Modi@20 Sapne Hue Sakar' sells like hot cakes at BJP office in Jaipur

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, April 3 'Modi@20 Sapne Hue Sakar', a book written on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful tenure, was sold like hot cakes during the BJP state office-bearers meeting on Sunday at the party headquarters here.

The party workers 'wanted to learn the success stories of PM to take them to the ground level' as the BJP has announced that elections in Rajasthan will be contested on Modi's face.

On Sunday, veteran party workers were present at the state headquarters as in-charge Arun Singh had triggered a suspense by announcing that the name of the leader of opposition in the Assembly would be disclosed on April 2. The position has been lying vacant since Gulab Chand Kataria was appointed as the Assam Governor.

As said, the party announced the name of Rajendra Rathore as the Leader of Opposition and Satish Poonia as deputy leader of opposition on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the party workers, who had come from different parts of the state, were seen showing keen interest in a stall, which was put up in the corridor, to sell the 'Modi@20 Sapne Hue Sakar'.

Speaking to , a senior worker on condition of anonymity said, "The party has openly announced that it will contest elections on Modi's face and we all have a target to disseminate the information about the central government's schemes to the ground level. Hence, I am buying this book to ensure I take these schemes to the ground level."

Party workers said that the book costs Rs 600 at the party office. However, on Sunday it was available at a discounted price of Rs 550 while it is available at online stores at Rs 750.

The book has been compiled by eminent intellectuals and experts in diverse fields and is an attempt at a definitive and detailed exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the past 20 years due to Modi's unique model of governance, said party workers.

When asked how many copies were sold, the party workers said, "The counter was set up by the Delhi team. Whenever such meetings are held anywhere in India, such counters are set up by the party leadership to ensure that central flagship schemes are taken to the ground level, so we can't claim the right number, however, the long queue of workers speaks volumes that the book was sold like hot cakes."

