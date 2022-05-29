Modi's Shimla visit to sound poll bugle

Shimla, May 29 Ahead of the Assembly polls later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who often recalls his special bond with Himachal Pradesh, is trying to keep his party's 'double engine government' on the track by recapitulating milestones the state achieved through Centre's welfare schemes.

Also it's an opportunity for the Prime Minister to go nostalgic while remembering his early years spent trudging at The Mall and at the iconic Indian Coffee House with his journalist friends.

However, a grand reception awaits Modi's day-long visit to the 'Queen of Hills' as Shimla was fondly called by the British colonial rulers, on May 31 to sound the poll bugle in the state, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday.

Preparations are underway with Chief Minister Jairam Thakur along with other BJP leaders making all-out efforts to make the visit a memorable event just ahead of the BJP-ruled Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.

This will be Modi's first visit to Shimla after December 27, 2017, the day his party's government came to helm in the state. He last addressed the public meeting here on April 27, 2017, after launching the Centre's subsidised air regional connectivity scheme UDAN, or 'Ude Desh ka Har Nagarik'.

As per the programme, Modi will be virtually addressing beneficiaries of the Central government's schemes to mark the eighth anniversary of his government from the historic Ridge once the promenade for the British colonial rulers when this town was their summer capital.

Later, he will address a public meeting, which is likely to see participation of over 50,000 party workers from there.

The party has mobilised the people to accord warm welcome to the Prime Minister right from the Central Telegraph Office

