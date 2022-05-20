Modi's success mantra to BJP: Work hard to meet expectations of 130 cr Indians

Jaipur, May 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted the BJP workers to work hard to meet the expectations of the 130 crore Ind.

He was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national office-bearers meeting here which Modi attended online.

"Even the world looks at India with great expectations," he said.

"This aspiration of the people of the country increases our responsibility. The country is setting the target for the next 25 years for itself, the BJP should also set the target for the coming years. The expectations of the people of the country have to be fulfilled. The challenges before the country have to be defeated together with the people."

Modi said, "Our philosophy is the integral humanism of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. Our mantra is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and everyone's effort."

Targeting the Congress, Modi said that there was no accountability left of the previous government and the people also did not expect from their government (in Rajasthan). "After 2014, the BJP has brought the country out of despair. Citizens of the country want to get and see the results before their eyes. I consider this a huge positive change apart from the political gains and losses. When the expectations of the people increase, it is necessary for the government to act."

Modi said, "The public awareness also creates pressure, it also inspires. When expectations rise, so does the urge to culminate in hard work to bring about results. This spirit will take the country to new heights."

"As BJP workers, we have no right to sit in peace. There is a BJP government in 18 states, more than 1300 MLAs, more than 400 MPs. Looking at these successes, one would feel that enough is enough, but if we had to enjoy the power, then one can think of taking rest. We do not accept this path. Even after hoisting the victory flag, we are restless, impatient, eager because our goal is to take India to the heights which were dreamed by those who died for the country's Independence.

"Some political parties find loopholes in society and cash in on the weakness at times of casteism... regionalism..., etc. We need to be aware of such people... We have to move ahead with the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat goal.

"There will be attempts to divert you, but you have to stand firm for the country's development.

"Some party ecosystem is working to divert attention from main issues...we need to avoid getting entangled in such a trap...

"We need to stay on development issues...with this we will be able to focus on development based politics...we need to connect more and more people with the BJP."

He also warned the people to stay away from the parties which are based on family politics and said they have damaged the country and lost valuable time.

"Their life starts from the family and everything goes for the family... BJP will have to fight against these parties...This is dangerous for democracy..." he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor