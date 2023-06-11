Modi's visit a major milestone: USISPF Chairman

New Delhi, June 11 With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit the US on June 21 on the invitation of President Joe Biden, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Chairman John Chambers on Sunday termed it "a major milestone".

"I think it's a major milestone for the future. I've always been the biggest bull on India and the future of India and what economically can be accomplished by India's leadership on the global stage," Chambers said.

Last week, the US-India Business Council (USIBC) President Atul Keshap had said that Modi's visit is a "big deal" and "a powerful signal that the future of the two countries is together".

