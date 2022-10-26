Modi's visit to Mangarh Dham in Raj, BJP targets 99 seats from three states

Jaipur, Oct 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a large public meeting on November 1 at Mangarh Dham, the main pilgrimage site of tribals in Rajasthan's Banswara district.

Thousands of tribals from three states Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will attend this meeting. The BJP is eyeing to woo the voters from 99 tribal seats through public meetings and conferences.

As per information, around 25 seats in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 27 in Gujarat Legislative Assembly, 47 seats in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly are reserved for STs. The CM and BJP state presidents of all the three states have been invited to the November 1 rally.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are also invited to the programme.

Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi and Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal from Rajasthan will also be present in the programme.

The BJP officials confirmed to that the Prime Minister may announce national monument status to the monument of Mangarh Dham.

Mangarh Dham is known for the mass massacre of Adivasi-Bhils in 1913 by the British Army. Around 1,500 tribals had sacrificed their lives under the leadership of Sant Govind Guru, who was running the freedom movement. Even an attempt was reportedly made here to stop the yagya and worship rituals.

Many announcements can be made for the development of this place and the tribals. BJP state president Satish Poonia and several senior leaders of the party can go to Mangarh after two days to take stock of the preparations.

Modi called a meeting with the Chief Secretaries of Rajasthan and Gujarat on Tuesday regarding Mangarh Dham through video conferencing. Giving information about this by tweeting, CM Ashok Gehlot said that the Government of Rajasthan has assured the Central government that all possible help will be given to make Mangarh Dham a national monument.

Gehlot said, "I hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare it as a national monument during his visit to Mangarh Dham on November 1."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor