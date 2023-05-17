Month-long campaign in UP to mark 9 years of Modi govt

Lucknow, May 17 To mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, BJP in Uttar Pradesh will hold a month-long statewide campaign starting from May 30.

The party will hold public meetings in every Lok Sabha constituency of the state and reach out to the influential classes like doctors, engineers, lawyers and teachers by holding conferences at district level.

The campaign will be organised by frontal wings of the party like Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, Backward Class Morcha, SC Morcha and Minority Morcha.

The party also plans to hold conventions to reach out to beneficiaries of various government schemes in each Assembly constituency. This segment, known as 'labharthis' have played a crucial role in voting the Yogi government back to power in the 2022 Assembly polls.

UP BJP state general secretary Sanjay Rai said a meeting of the regional working committee will be organised in Noida on Wednesday. It will be inaugurated by UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary.

BJP vice president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will preside over a meeting in Varanasi the same day.

