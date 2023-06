Motorcycle collides with Digvijaya Singh's car; biker hospitalised

Bhopal, March 9 20-year-old youth on Thursday was admitted to the hospital with minor injuries after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in which Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh was moving.

The accident took place at Zirapur in Rajgarh district in the Agar-Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh.

The bike collided with the Congress leader's car when the rider was trying to make a U-turn.

The motorcycle then went on to hit a pole.

Digvijaya Singh, who was on the back seat of his car, got out of the vehicle immediately and rushed towards the biker.

Meanwhile, some passers-by also gathered at the spot.

The injured person has been identified as Rambabu, a resident of Parauli in Uttar Pradesh, who works as a labourer. He was taken to Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal after the accident in which he sustained minor injuries.

Later, while talking to the reporters, Singh said that the victim sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the hospital.

He also visited the hospital to enquire about Rambabu's health status. His condition is said to be stable.

Singh had gone to pay his condolences to Congress district president Prakash Purohit following the demise of his mother.

While returning to Rajgarh from Purohit's village, Kodkya, Singh's car collided with the motorcycle in Zirapur.

The driver of the Fortuner car, Akhtar Khan, a resident of Guna, was arrested and the car was seized by the Zirapur police.



pd/pgh

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor