MP Cong leader's son kidnaps marble trader from Rajasthan, arrested

Jaipur, Jan 4 Rajasthan police have arrested a Congress leader's son along with his four accomplices who abducted a Rajasthan based marble trader on December 30. The police freed the trader from the clutches of abductors.

Also, an Alto car, a Honda City car and Activa scooter used in abduction have been seized from their possession.

The main accused has been identified as Anurag, son of Rajkumar Ahir who is a Congress leader from MP's Neemuch district. He is an accused in another abduction case related to a journalist in Neemuch.

As per Udaipur Range IG Hinglaj Daan, "A marble trader's son Rahul Makhija was kidnapped from outside his house and abductors demanded Rs 80 lakh from his father Nandlal Makhija."

SP Manoj Tiwari lodged the complaint and formed different teams to probe the issue.

The IG further said that four days after the abduction, Rahul was freed from Indore city of MP and five accomplices were arrested from the spot including the mastermind who was Anurag.

While investigating, the accused spilled the beans and said that Rahul Makhija was abducted by stopping his car. "We used an Activa scooter and pretended to be the victims of an accident. When he stopped the car, we spilled red chilli in his eyes and abducted him. Later his car was dumped nearby and we took him in another car while tying his hands and legs."

The Activa scooter used in this incident was also stolen one, they confirmed.

The accused had also withdrawn around Rs 70,000 from the bank accounts of Rahul after taking his pin number of different accounts in Neemuch.

Later his phone call was used to raise a ransom of Rs 80 lakh. They waited for three hours to receive the fund, but looking at the proactiveness of police, they shifted their base to Indore where Rahul was held hostage in a house near the airport.

Police officials confirmed that the accused used walkie talkie in the entire episode and they followed CCTV camera footage which took them to Neemuch via their car number.

Anurag is the son of Congress leader Rajkumar Ahir who has contested Assembly elections thrice from Jawad in MP. The other accused include Vipul Ajmera from Surat, Madhav Bansal, Mohit Yadav and his father Santosh Yadav from Neemuch.

