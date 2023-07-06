Nadda meets Union Ministers Scindia, Mandaviya and Patel

New Delhi, July 6 BJP National President J.P. Nadda is holding a series of meetings with Union Ministers amid the search for leaders to be appointed as state presidents in about half a dozen states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka and Kerala.

On Wednesday, Nadda separately met Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Prahlad Patel and Jyotiraditya Scindia.He spoke to each of the three ministers for about 30-40 minutes.

Scindia and Patel come from Madhya Pradesh, where the term of party’s incumbent state president's has come to an end, while Mandaviya comes from Gujarat, where it is being said that the BJP may appoint a new state chief.

In such a situation, speculations are high that the meetings were linked to the appointment of state presidents. However, it is being said that the agenda of the meeting between Mandaviya and Nadda was not Gujarat but Karnataka.

Nadda had sent Mandaviya and party National General Secretary Vinod Tawde to Bengaluru as central observers to elect the Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka.

It is being said that after returning from Karnataka, today Mandaviya met the National President and apprised him about the political situation in Karnataka. However, Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala are also among the leaders who are probable candidates for the Gujarat BJP President post.

Meanwhile, during meetings with Union Ministers Patel and Scindia, Nadda discussed in detail the politics and electoral prospects in Madhya Pradesh, where the term of incumbent party chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma has come to an end and a new state president has to be appointed by the party.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nadda had met Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Bhupendra Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kiren Rijiju and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. These meetings are being linked to BJP's preparations for the Lok Sabha seats were the party is in a weaker position.

--IANS

