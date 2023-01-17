Nadda thanks PM, others for tenure extension, assures two-third majority in 2024

New Delhi, Jan 17 Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda, whose term was extended till June 2024 in view of the coming elections, on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, while assuring that the party will win a two-thirds majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Together we all have to form the BJP government in the Lok Sabha elections with more than two-third majority under the leadership of Honorable Modi ji. Poor welfare is our resolve", he said in a tweet.

Releasing a letter, Nadda said: "It is with a deep sense of honour and gratitude that I accept the renewed responsibility of continuing as the National President of BJP till June 2024, conferred upon me through your unanimous resolution passed in the 'National Executive Committee' meeting held in New Delhi on January 16-17, 2023.

"This confidence and faith that you have bestowed upon a humble Karyakarta like me to be at the helm of the Party in the run-up to the '2024 - General Election', is an immense responsibility for which I seek your unwavering commitment and blessings," he said.

In his letter, he also said that India "stands on the threshold of a historic age, which heralds Amrit Kaal. The foundations of a 'New India' is being laid now. Our perseverance and hard work will be driven and oriented by a strong and unshakable resolve to see India emerge as Vishwa Guru. In Amrit Kaal, we will strive hard and relentlessly to realise the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'. Let us pour all our energies and prepare ourselves to see India usher in her finest hour".

He thanked the Prime Minister "who is the source of constant inspiration for all of us", the Parliamentary Board and members of the National Executive Committee for trusting him to serve the party.

