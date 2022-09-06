Nadda to visit Odisha on September 29-30

Bhubaneswar, Sep 6 To chalk out strategy for the 2024 general elections, BJP national President J.P. Nadda is scheduled to make a two-day visit to Odisha from September 29, a BJP leader said on Tuesday.

Odisha BJP general secretary, Golak Mohapatra, informed that Nadda will discuss with the party leaders about strengthening the organisation at the booth-level during his visit.

Mohapatra said the core committee of the party has taken a decision to hold a three-day training camp of the party leaders in Puri from September 13. The BJP will go to all booths to reach out to the voters, Mohapatra added.

The core committee of Odisha BJP met here on Tuesday in the presence of newly-appointed party in-charge for the state, Sunil Bansal. The party has prepared a roadmap for the coming three months to build an organisational network in the state.

To strengthen the party at the grassroots level, the plan is to focus on 100 booths in each Lok Sabha constituency and 25 booths in each Assembly segment, where the party got less votes in the last elections, said BJP leader and Union minister Bisweswar Tudu.

