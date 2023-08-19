Narayana Murthy is truly an iconic figure, may not always agree with him but he is thought provoking: Jairam

New Delhi, Aug 19 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday hailed Infosys founder Narayana Murthy as an iconic figure and said that though he may not always agree with him but he is always thought provoking and data driven.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is party’s communication in charge said, “Narayana Murthy is truly an iconic figure I have known for 45 years. I may not

always agree with him, but he is always thought-provoking and data-driven.”

“A long time ago he explained to me his UPOD philosophy, which I have tried to follow: Under Promise, Over Deliver,” Ramesh said while replying to a tweet of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Tech Mahindra CEO C. P. Gurnani called on Gehlot on Friday.

Sharing a photo of the meeting on X (formerly Twitter), Gehlot wrote, "Narayana Murthy appreciated the IT infrastructure of Rajasthan and praised

the public welfare schemes of the Rajasthan government."

"Murthy particularly appreciated the use of blockchain technology in the government IT infrastructure of Rajasthan," Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister said Murthy was requested to associate with Rajasthan government's Rajiv Gandhi Computer Centre for Advanced Technology and Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital University.

"I am glad that he has accepted the offer. His guidance will encourage our youths and they will get information about new opportunities," he added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor