Need to create quality consciousness in country: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, March 15 Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday called converting the respect India has earned globally into an opportunity to progress economically.

In his address on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, he said: "We should work towards creating quality consciousness in the country and win the confidence of our customers."

Goyal also said that "people want high quality in services and products and that it is their right. Today is a day of celebration of this right and it is a day to commit ourself to work towards ensuring that quality and service".

The minister further said that consumer rights also involves creating a sustainable and a green economy that would lead to healthy living, something that is in the very ethos of India.



ans/vd

