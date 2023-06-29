"Neither desirable nor feasible": SAD leader Daljit Cheema opposes PM Modi's UCC remark

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 29 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong endorsement of the uniform civil code (UCC) brought it back to the spotlight, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said that implementation of UCC will affect the civil rights of minorities and unrest and tension will start in the country.

Cheema, while talking to ANI, said that the 21st Law Commission has already opined in its consultation report that UCC is neither desirable nor feasible.

"SAD is of the firm view that implementation of UCC is not in the interests of the minorities in the country. The 21st Law Commission has already opined in its consultation report that UCC is neither desirable nor feasible. Implementation of UCC will affect the civil rights of minorities and unrest and tension will start in the country," Cheema said on Wednesday.

On the other hand, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that Muslims have their own Shariat Law and the centre should think about any possible storm that would come if they implement it.

"They (The central government) should think that the country is diverse, people of all religions live here, and Muslims have their own Shariat law. They should think about any possible storm that would come if they do that (implement UCC)," he added.

The concept of UCC has been a topic of discussion for the past four years, and it has once again come into focus following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks ahead of the elections in Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, PM Modi, while batting for the UCC in Bhopal said that the country cannot run on two laws and that Uniform Civil Code was part of the Constitution.

"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights...Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics," he said.

Referring to the failure of succeeding governments to "secure" the UCC for its citizens despite the codification of the Hindu law in 1956, a Division Bench of the Supreme Court in 2019 had told the state to "endeavour" and bring the common code. The court had said that "despite the exhortations of this court in the case of Shah Bano in 1985, the government has done nothing to bring the Uniform Civil Code".

PM's statement triggered a nationwide debate as several opposition leaders have accused PM Modi of raising the UCC issue for political gains ahead of the upcoming elections.

