New bridge over Ganga to reduce distance between Munger-Begusarai: Gadkari

New Delhi, Feb 11 Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated a 14.5 km long rail-cum-road-bridge over Ganga on NH 333B in Bihar's Munger.

The minister said that, Munger, which is one of the major tourist and pilgrimage sites of Bihar, is known for its rich ancient history, culture, education and commerce. And, with the construction of this bridge, the distance between Munger and Khagaria will reduce to less than 100 km and the distance between Munger and Begusarai will reduce to less than 20 km.

He added that three hours could be saved in travelling from Munger to Khagaria-Saharsa and 45 minutes in travelling from Munger to Begusarai-Samastipur. The rail-cum-road-bridge will clear traffic jams and also help in saving fuel.

According to Gadkari, the project will also boost the tourism sector, agriculture and industry, which will increase employment opportunities. It will bring progress and prosperity in the entire region, which will prove to be a milestone in the advancement of Bihar and rest of the country.

