New Manipur Assembly members take oath

Imphal, March 14 In all, 59 members, including Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, on Monday took oath as members of the 12th Manipur Assembly for which elections were held on February 28 and March 5 and results were declared on March 10.

Protem Speaker Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh administered the oath to the newly elected members.

The ruling BJP retained power for the second consecutive term and for the first time in Manipur the saffron party got the absolute majority on its own by winning 32 seats in the 60-member house.

BJP's erstwhile ally National People's Party secured seven seats while Janata Dal (United) won six seats, the Congress and the Naga People Front bagged five seats each, Kuki People's Alliance, a newly floated tribal based party, managed two seats and three Independent candidates also got elected to the Assembly.

For the first time in the electoral and parliamentary history of Manipur, five women members were also elected, including three of BJP and two NPP. The NPF, JD (U) and an independent member announced to support the BJP government.

Biren Singh on Friday resigned from his post and the Governor asked him to continue in his office until the new government takes charge.

There is no confirmation yet as to when the next Chief Minister would be chosen, or when the new BJP-led government would assume office. Before the elections, the BJP had informally declared that Singh will be the party's chief ministerial face and will head the next government.

