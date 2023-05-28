New Parliament building reflects aspirations of 1.4 billion people; when India surges ahead, world also moves forward: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new Parliament building was not just a building but reflected the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people and will send a powerful message to the world about India's unwavering determination.

"In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. 28th May is such a day," Prime Minister Modi said in his first address in the new Parliament.

"More than just a building, the New Parliament reflects the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people. It sends a powerful message to the world about India's unwavering determination," he said.

The prime minister said that the new Parliament building will witness the journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'

"The New Parliament Building will be a testament to the dawn of AatmanirbharBharat. It will be a witness to our journey towards a ViksitBharat," said PM Modi.

"This new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India," he said

"When India surges ahead, the world also moves forward. Along with India, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world's progress," the Prime Minister said.

He further highlighted that every corner of the parliament will reflect the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also prostrated as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.

"It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," said PM Modi.

PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new building. The Sengol marked the transfer of power from the British to Indians in 1947.

After dedicating the new Parliament building to the country earlier this morning after a ceremony that saw a multi-faith prayer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon walked into the new building amid chants of "Modi" "Modi" and a standing ovation for the second phase of the inauguration ceremony.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor