New Parliament inauguration "important milestone": Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Describing the inauguration of the new Parliament building as an "important milestone", Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Sunday said that it will prove to be a source of inspiration in the Amritkaal.

Addressing the gathering in the new Parliament building, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman said, "It is a matter of immense happiness that a new modern Parliament was constructed in less than 2.5 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"This day is an important milestone as it will prove to be a source of inspiration in the Amritkaal," he added.

A short documentary was shown describing the construction of a new parliament building during the session.

Harivansh also read out a message from President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar during the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber.

The second leg of the inauguration ceremony began with the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber. All the invitees including members of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha, chairman and other distinguished guests are present on the occasion.

Prime Minister arrived at the chamber in the new Parliament building amid "Modi, Modi" chants. He also received a standing ovation by the dignitaries.

PM Modi also paid tributes to VD Savarkar on the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti in the new Parliament.

During the first phase of the ceremony, PM Modi felicitated some of the workers involved in the construction of the new building and handed over mementoes to them.

During the ceremony, a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (multi-faith prayer) ceremony was held where the religious leaders chanted prayers in various languages.

The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor