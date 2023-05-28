New Parliament is a reflection of aspirations of 140 cr Indians: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new Parliament building is a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Ind and this temple of democracy gives the message of India's determination to the world.

He also said that democracy is not just a system for us, it is a culture, an idea, a tradition.

Making his first speech in the new Parliament, which he inaugurated earlier in the day, Modi said: "In every country's development, there are moments like these which becomes historic. And when India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal', the people of India have gifted its democracy a new Parliament House."

The Prime Minister also released a stamp and Rs 75 coin in the new Parliament.



Modi said: "This is not just a building. It is a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Ind. This is the temple of our democracy giving the message of India's determination to the world. The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India)."

The event was also attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers Y.S. Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and many others. Even foreign envoys, Parliamentar and people from different walks of life attended the inauguration ceremony.

The Prime MInister underlined that India is not only a democratic country but also the mother of democracy. "India is also a big base of global democracy today. Democracy is not just a system for us, it is a culture, an idea, a tradition," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that when India moves forward, then the world moves forward. "This new Parliament will also lead to the development of the world through the development of India. It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House, the 'Sengol' will inspire us," Modi said.

Commenting on the installation of 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, Modi said, "On this historic day, in this new building of Parliament, pious 'Sengol' has been established. In the Chola empire, it was considered a symbol of the Kartavya path, Seva Path and Rashtra path," he said.

Modi also said that our democracy is our inspiration, our Constitution is our resolve. "The best representative of this inspiration, this resolution, is our Parliament," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that this new building will become a means of realising the dreams of our freedom fighters. "This new building will witness the sunrise of a self-reliant India. This new building will see the fulfilment of the resolutions of a developed India. This new building is also a perfect example of the coexistence of the new and the old," he said.

The Prime Minister in his address also pointed out how several years of foreign rule stole our pride from us and said that today, India has left behind that colonial mindset.

"There was a need for new Parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," Modi said.

He said that it was difficult to fulfil work in the old Parliament building and everyone is aware of it. "There was a scarcity of seating space and there were also technology issues. Therefore, for over two decades, discussions were going on for building a new Parliament building...It was the need of the hour to build the new building of the Parliament. I'm happy that this new grand building is replete with modern facilities," he said.

Modi further said that after 25 years from today, India will complete 100 years of its Independence. "We also have the nectar period of 25 years. Together we have to make India a developed nation in these 25 years. It is the time of immortality to fulfil infinite dreams and innumerable aspirations," he remarked.

He also said that this building is equipped with modern facilities and equipped with the latest gadgets. "It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers. We have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work," Modi said.

He further added that new India today is setting new goals, forging new paths. "There is new enthusiasm, there is new enthusiasm. New journey, new thinking. The direction is new, the vision is new. The resolution is new, the faith is new," Modi added.

Twenty opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building accusing the BJP of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu and citing it as an insult to the first citizen of the country.

