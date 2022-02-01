New scheme 'PM-DevINE' announced for NE; Rs 1,500cr allocated

New Delhi, Feb 1 A new scheme Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North-East (PM-DevINE) was announced on Tuesday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget 2022-23.

The latest scheme by the Central government has been allocated Rs 1,500 crore.

The Finance Minister said PM-DevINE will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council.

It will fund the infrastructure, in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti, and social development projects based on the needs of the Northeast, a release said.

This will enable livelihood activities for youth and women, filling the gaps in various sectors, the Minister said. However, it will not be a substitute for the existing Central or state schemes.

While the central ministries may also pose their candidate projects, priority will be given to those posed by the states.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor