New scheme 'PM-DevINE' announced for NE; Rs 1,500cr allocated
By IANS | Published: February 1, 2022 04:33 PM2022-02-01T16:33:03+5:302022-02-01T16:35:16+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 1 A new scheme Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North-East (PM-DevINE) was announced on Tuesday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget 2022-23.
The latest scheme by the Central government has been allocated Rs 1,500 crore.
The Finance Minister said PM-DevINE will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council.
It will fund the infrastructure, in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti, and social development projects based on the needs of the Northeast, a release said.
This will enable livelihood activities for youth and women, filling the gaps in various sectors, the Minister said. However, it will not be a substitute for the existing Central or state schemes.
While the central ministries may also pose their candidate projects, priority will be given to those posed by the states.
