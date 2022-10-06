New Zealand FM sees opportunity to strengthen relationship with India

Wellington, Oct 6 The visit to New Zealand by the Indian foreign minister provides an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the two countries in areas like people-to-people exchanges and climate action, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Thursday.

Mahuta met Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We discussed opportunities for expanding the relationship and cooperating on new areas, such as climate change and sustainable agriculture. We aspire to develop opportunities in the economic, cultural, technology and services sectors, and to strengthen people-to-people links," Mahuta said.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between New Zealand and India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor