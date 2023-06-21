"Next LS polls won't be fought on PM Modi's name": Tejashwi Yadav ahead of mega Opposition meet

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 21 : Ahead of the mega meeting of key Opposition forces in Patna on June 23, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said the Lok Sabha elections next year will be fought on issues of the people and "not in the name of PM Modi".

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will convene a meeting of top Opposition leaders as part of his continued efforts to forge a grand alliance against PM Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre with an eye on the next general elections.

Speaking to media persons, Tejashwi said, "Everyone is clear that the meeting (on Friday) will set the tone for a change at the hustings in the days ahead. A change is the need of the hour as people's issues need to be brought to the fore. The next general elections should be fought on issues affecting the people."

"Since elections are about the people and the next general elections will be fought on issues affecting the people, not in the name of PM Modi," he added.

Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Santosh Suman met Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi, sparking speculations that the party might ally with the BJP-led NDA.

The meeting took place two days after HAM announced the withdrawal of its support to the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Manjhi later told reporters that they handed over the letter to the Governor withdrawing its support from the ruling coalition government in Bihar.

Manjhi's son Santosh Suman had said they will go to Delhi and that their options were open.

"If NDA approaches us we will talk to them. We will also look for third-front possibilities... After three-four days, we will inform the people of our final decision," he said.

Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM has four MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly.

HAM's decision came days before the June 23 meeting of opposition parties in Patna.

Last week, on Friday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the Lok Sabha elections could be held earlier than scheduled due to the growing unity among the Opposition forces.

Nitish said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre might perceive the growing Opposition unity as a threat that could result in significant electoral losses for them, and this fear might prompt them to hold the next general elections early.

"The central government has the majority and can obviously bring the Lok Sabha elections forward. They (BJP) might think that the Opposition unity may affect them in the coming time days, which might compel them to hold the polls early," the Bihar CM told reporters.

He further emphasised that if the entire Opposition contests elections unitedly, the BJP will be ousted from states where it currently holds the reins of power.

"I have stressed that all Opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. We must start preparations (for the next LS polls) after the June 23 meeting," he added.

