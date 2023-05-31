NIA raids 25 locations in 3 states, seizes incriminating material in PFI related case

New Delhi, May 31 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided 25 locations in three states in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy to radicalise and train its cadres and members for carrying out acts of terror and violence.

The NIA official said that searches were conducted at the premises of suspects in Katihar district of Bihar; Dakshina Kannada, and Shimoga districts of Karnataka; and Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala.

"A slew of digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disk, SIM cards, pen-drives, data cards, incriminating documents and materials related to the banned organisation were seized during the raids. Indian currency of the face value of Rs. 17,50,100/- has also been seized," said the official.

The NIA said that so far, a total of 85 locations have been raided during investigations of the case.

"Acting on a tip-off, Bihar police had carried out a raid at the rented premises of one Athar Parvez on July 11, 2022, and had seized incriminating articles related to PFI including a document titled "India 2047 Towards Rule of Islamic India, Internal Document: Not for circulation". Athar Parvej was arrested, along Md. Jalaluddin Khan, Arman Malick alias Imteyaz Anwer and Nooruddin Zangi alias Advocate Nooruddin," said the official.

The NIA official said that a chargesheet was filed by the NIA against all the accused on January 7, 2023.

Later on, ten more accused were arrested for promoting the unlawful and anti-national activities of PFI and channelising illegal funds from abroad to the PFI members/accused persons in the instant case.



In the course of its investigation, NIA also found that multiple channels were being operated on popular video platforms by persons suspected to be associated with PFI. These channels were distributing content aimed at inciting communal violence and terror in India. The suspects, having international links, were also indulging in propagation of PFI ideology using social media.



Further investigations in the matter are on.



