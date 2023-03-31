Nitin Gadkari to quit politics? Here's the truth

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has put a end to all the speculations about his political career. The rumors were that Gadkari was quitting politics. However, the Nagpur MP has dismissed all these claims. The rumors sparked after the senior BJP leader hinted that he may be losing interest in politics and said that that he had done a lot of work in his career and it would be alright if people did not vote for him.

I have no intention of retiring from politics," the senior BJP leader said while speaking to media in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri on Thursday. The senior BJP leader made this statement while referring to the media reports."The media must uphold responsible journalism in their reporting on this matter," he added. Earlier on Thursday, the Union Minister also conducted an aerial inspection of the construction work of the Mumbai-Goa highway.