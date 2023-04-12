Nitish govt 'cheating' job aspirants: Sushil Modi on teachers' recruitment

Patna, April 12 BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed that the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government "is cheating job aspirants who are waiting to get recruited as teachers in government schools in the state for the last 4 years".

Raising questions on the Nitish government's nod to the recruitment of new teachers, the Bihar BJP leader on Tuesday said: "When the state government has not allocated adequate funds in the state budget, then how will it give salaries to new teachers?"

"The Nitish government has claimed that it will recruit 2.25 lakh teachers and they will be given attractive salaries, dearness allowance and other benefits. However, the government has not allocated the required funds," Sushil Modi asserted.

"The state government should have raised funds by more than Rs 5000 crore to give salaries to new teachers. Interestingly, the state government had allocated only Rs 1,200 crore for the education department for the salaries and other allowances of teachers in the budget. It clearly indicates that the Nitish Kumar government will not recruit fresh teachers for another year," he claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor