Nitish Kumar is only concerned about liquor and sand, says RCP Singh

Patna Dec 9 After the defeat in Kurhani, former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying that he has nothing to do with issues concerning the public. He is only concerned about "daru" (liquor) and "balu" (sand) in Bihar.

"CM Nitish Kumar's political relevance has gone in Bihar. He does not care about the issues related to the public. He is only concerned about the liquor ban and sand mining in Bihar," Singh said.

"Due to the obstinacy of Nitish Kumar, liquor is banned in Bihar and the state exchequer is losing Rs 55 to 60 crore revenue per day. Shockingly, the liquor operation continues in Bihar thanks to the ill implementation of prohibition at the ground level. The common people of Bihar are paying the price of his obstinacy as the other taxes including state VAT in petrol and diesel are higher compared to other states," Singh said.

"JD-U contested the Kurhani by-poll with the help of 7 parties including VIP, still Kedar Gupta of BJP defeated the candidate of Nitish Kumar. He is dreaming of becoming Prime Minister of the country while I firmly believe that the way JD-U is going, it is extremely difficult to save even Bihar," Singh said.

Reacting to JD-U national president Lalan Singh, he said: "In the run-up of Kurhani by-poll, Lalan Singh claimed that it would turn out to be the end of the journey for BJP. Now, JD-U has reached the position where its future looks gloomy after the result."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor